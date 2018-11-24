Clams Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00025219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitsane and Bittrex. Over the last week, Clams has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Clams has a market cap of $3.26 million and $7,958.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clams

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,978,978 coins and its circulating supply is 3,335,285 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

