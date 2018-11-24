ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,165 TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 113.0% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth about $732,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1,249.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 312,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

