ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

