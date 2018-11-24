ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,453,000 after buying an additional 426,231 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $39.98 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.41.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/clarivest-asset-management-llc-sells-5774-shares-of-solaredge-technologies-inc-sedg.html.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.