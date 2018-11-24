Clorox (CLX) PT Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $153.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.79.

CLX opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,101,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 13,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $2,171,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,455 shares of company stock worth $16,738,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

