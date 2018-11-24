CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on December 21st

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Friday. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)).

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 240 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.87).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

