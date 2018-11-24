Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $428,000 Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Southern by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Southern by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

