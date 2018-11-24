Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.36

News stories about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCE opened at $48.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/coca-cola-european-partners-cce-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-1-36.html.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.