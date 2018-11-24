Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.36

News stories about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.
CCE opened at $48.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.
