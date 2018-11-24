Coin2.1 (C2) Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $53,985.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin2.1 has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007590 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023422 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00231086 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us.

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

Coin2.1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

