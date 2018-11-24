Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Incyte by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Incyte by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $732,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,100. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.48.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

