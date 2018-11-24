Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,976,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 189.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,136,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $23,115,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 58.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,553,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,019,000 after acquiring an additional 944,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

