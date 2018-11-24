Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 4,200 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 199.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $46,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,987.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and sold 8,609 shares valued at $735,256. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.83. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

