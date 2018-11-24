Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 27.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 773,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Visteon by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,749,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 35.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million.

In other news, Director Harry James Wilson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi M. Bergman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.01 per share, with a total value of $78,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

WARNING: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Visteon Corp (VC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-has-1-27-million-holdings-in-visteon-corp-vc.html.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.