Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,985,000 after acquiring an additional 205,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,833,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-decreases-holdings-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.