Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $77.54.

