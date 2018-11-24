Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.75 Million Position in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $28,847,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $416,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,593. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

