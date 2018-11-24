Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,282.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,468,000 after purchasing an additional 670,441 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4,168.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 516,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 504,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 432.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 351,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $935,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $165.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

