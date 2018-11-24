Community Bank N.A. Has $7.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $263.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

