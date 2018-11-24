Community Health Systems (CYH) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Community Health Systems worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 872,001 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 837,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,097,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 749,092 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 991,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.59 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

