Comparing BioNano Genomics (BNGO) & Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B (BIO.B)

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B 55.13% 3.72% 2.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 7.18 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B $2.16 billion 3.75 $122.24 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than BioNano Genomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioNano Genomics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioNano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B beats BioNano Genomics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNano Genomics

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. BioNano Genomics, Inc. also provides Bionano prep kits and labeling kits that provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight, or HMW, DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions that includes a suite of hardware and software for experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. The company was formerly known as BioNanomatrix, Inc. and changed its name to BioNano Genomics, Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.