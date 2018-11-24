Comparing CAE (CAE) and CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 11.83% 13.36% 5.36% CBAK Energy Technology -20.95% -1,532.05% -6.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CAE and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 3 2 0 2.40 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.00%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.21 billion 2.43 $270.72 million $0.87 23.14 CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.32 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CBAK Energy Technology does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

CAE beats CBAK Energy Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

