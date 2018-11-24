Comparing Evotec (EVTCY) and Its Competitors

Evotec (OTCMKTS: EVTCY) is one of 528 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Evotec to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evotec and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evotec Competitors 3823 11145 25285 846 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.48%. Given Evotec’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evotec has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Evotec has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evotec and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $291.02 million $27.41 million 121.36 Evotec Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.81

Evotec’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evotec. Evotec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 17.48% 14.85% 7.51% Evotec Competitors -1,825.44% -92.49% -26.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evotec peers beat Evotec on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services. The company is also involved in investing and developing proprietary assets, including early-stage discovery programs, as well as advanced drug candidates in the areas of diabetes and diabetic complications, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and pain and anti-infective. It has a strategic drug discovery and development partnership with Celgene Corporation to identify therapeutics in oncology; a strategic alliance with Novo Nordisk A/S to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities; collaboration with Sanofi to develop LAB031, which accelerates drug discovery across various therapeutic areas; a strategic research collaboration with Almirall, S.A. to discover and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of dermatology diseases; and a strategic research alliance with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop new small molecule therapies to treat patients living with fertility and gynaecological conditions, as well as a strategic collaboration agreement with Centogene AG. Evotec AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

