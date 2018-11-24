Comparing Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) and Skechers USA (SKX)

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) and Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phoenix Footwear Group and Skechers USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skechers USA 0 8 5 0 2.38

Skechers USA has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Skechers USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Skechers USA shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Skechers USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Skechers USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Footwear Group -1.63% N/A N/A Skechers USA 4.13% 13.81% 9.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Skechers USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Footwear Group $18.68 million 0.11 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Skechers USA $4.16 billion 0.99 $179.19 million $1.78 14.72

Skechers USA has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Volatility and Risk

Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers USA has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skechers USA beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials, Gen Y's, and young women. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; casual, dress, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women, as well as under the YOU by Skechers name for women; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides men's and women's casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of October 18, 2018, it owned and operated 2,802 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

