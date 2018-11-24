Comparing Pra Group (PRAA) & CreditRiskMonitor.Com (CRMZ)

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pra Group and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pra Group $813.57 million 1.67 $162.26 million $1.33 22.56 CreditRiskMonitor.Com $13.39 million 1.68 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Pra Group has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Volatility & Risk

Pra Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pra Group and CreditRiskMonitor.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pra Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pra Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Pra Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pra Group is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Pra Group and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pra Group 15.69% 5.80% 1.82% CreditRiskMonitor.Com -80.92% -329.26% -81.73%

Summary

Pra Group beats CreditRiskMonitor.Com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

