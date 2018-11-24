Comparing SED International (SEDN) and Presidio (PSDO)

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) and SED International (OTCMKTS:SEDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Presidio pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SED International does not pay a dividend. Presidio pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Presidio and SED International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio 0 4 2 0 2.33 SED International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Presidio currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Presidio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Presidio is more favorable than SED International.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio and SED International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio 4.54% 5.63% 1.49% SED International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio and SED International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio $2.86 billion 0.39 $134.20 million $1.39 9.64 SED International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presidio has higher revenue and earnings than SED International.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SED International has a beta of 5.02, meaning that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Presidio beats SED International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customers' critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, financial services, education, and professional services, as well as government. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SED International

SED International Holdings, Inc. is an international distributor of information technology (IT) technology products and solutions, computer systems and mobility devices in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells its products through a sales force and Website to reseller customers in retail, e-commerce, value added resellers (VARs), system builders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and various other reseller channels. The Company distribution facilities are located in Lawrenceville, Georgia; Miami, Florida, and San Jose, California. The Company’s product categories include complete notebook and desktop systems, peripherals and accessories and components. It also offers full custom configuration services, building or upgrading computer systems to customer specifications. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include SED International de Colombia S.A.S. and SED International, Inc.

