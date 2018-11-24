Computer Task Group (CTG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 71.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

