ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Director Frank Huttle III Sells 4,250 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Frank Huttle III sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $85,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.09. 34,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,573. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.26%. Equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

