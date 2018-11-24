Constellium NV (CSTM) Receives $15.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

CSTM opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.33. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,259 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,604 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,414.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 839,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

