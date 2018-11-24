Contrasting Lennox International (LII) and Notis Global (NGBL)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Notis Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 8.31% -474.74% 18.99% Notis Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lennox International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notis Global has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lennox International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Notis Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennox International and Notis Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.84 billion 2.22 $305.70 million $7.92 26.75 Notis Global $630,000.00 1.58 -$50.44 million N/A N/A

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Notis Global does not pay a dividend. Lennox International pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lennox International and Notis Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 2 5 4 0 2.18 Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennox International presently has a consensus price target of $221.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Notis Global.

Summary

Lennox International beats Notis Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications; and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Notis Global

Notis Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized consulting services to the hemp and marijuana industry primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides Notis Global dispensing system for the control and dispensing of medical marijuana industry. It also engages in the real property acquisitions and leases for dispensaries and cultivation centers. In addition, the company assists clients with site selection, zoning compliance, building and tenant improvement design, and licensing and on-going compliance services. Further, it acts as a distributor of hemp products. The company was formerly known as Medbox, Inc. and changed its name to Notis Global, Inc. in January 2016. Notis Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

