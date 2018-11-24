Contrasting Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR) and Unifi (UFI)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) and Unifi (NYSE:UFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unifi has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and Unifi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniroyal Global Engineered Products -0.37% 18.45% 4.13% Unifi 3.53% 4.46% 2.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and Unifi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniroyal Global Engineered Products $98.14 million 0.23 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Unifi $678.91 million 0.73 $31.70 million $1.32 20.55

Unifi has higher revenue and earnings than Uniroyal Global Engineered Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. 58.8% of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Unifi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and Unifi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniroyal Global Engineered Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Unifi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Unifi beats Uniroyal Global Engineered Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics primarily used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications in North America and Europe. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components. The company's non-automotive applications include outdoor seating for utility and sports vehicles; and sheeting used in medical and toxic hazard protection, personal protection, moisture barriers, pram and nursery equipment, movie screen, and decorative surface applications. It also offers textured coatings and polymer films. The company offers its products primarily under the Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene, and Vynide brands, as well as through sales persons, agents, and distributors. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel and hosiery markets. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

