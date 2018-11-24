Convergys (CVG) vs. CSP (CSPI) Financial Review

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Convergys alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Convergys and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convergys 0 2 0 0 2.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convergys currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Convergys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Convergys is more favorable than CSP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Convergys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Convergys and CSP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convergys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSP $111.48 million 0.42 $2.50 million N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Convergys.

Profitability

This table compares Convergys and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convergys N/A N/A N/A CSP -0.43% 5.89% 1.95%

Dividends

Convergys pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Convergys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and CSP has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

CSP beats Convergys on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions. It also provides analytics and consulting, and software solutions, such as enterprise feedback management, integrated customer experience analytics, post-contact surveys, relational loyalty research, customer segmentation and profiling, call elimination analysis, analysis of customer effort, digital channel optimization, and integrated contact center analytics solutions, as well as voice of customer software. The company operates through 140 contact centers. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.