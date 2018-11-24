Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) to Issue $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Copa has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Copa has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Copa to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $81.96 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Copa had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Copa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

