Copart (CPRT) Shares Gap Up to $47.30

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $47.30. Copart shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 3099922 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Copart had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 27.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,359,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,833,000 after acquiring an additional 795,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,293,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

