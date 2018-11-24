Corning (GLW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corning delivered healthy third-quarter 2018 results driven by sales and profit growth in each of its businesses led by investment in innovation and capacity expansions. Solid demand for Gorilla Glass 5 and fiber optic products remain key catalyst as it continues to innovate in the glass substrate industry. Corning’s capability further positions it to better serve the secular increase in demand for LCD panels. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, building a significant position in China under the prevailing economic and political environment is likely to be a challenge for the company. Limited use of sapphire substrates makes its manufacturing process a bit expensive and wasteful. Slowdown in core markets is likely to erode its margins. Corning further faces price erosion in the display business, which is likely to affect its profitability.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

GLW opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 18,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $609,626.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,811.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,472 shares of company stock worth $2,234,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,795,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $3,133,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 673,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 79,515 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

