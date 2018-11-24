Cowen Analysts Give Foot Locker (FL) a $56.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $56.00 price target on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

