Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,028 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $48,386,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

