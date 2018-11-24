Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems (CASS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $67.40 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

CASS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

