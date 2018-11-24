Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,481 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Valmont Industries by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

VMI stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $420,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,481 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/crawford-investment-counsel-inc-purchases-3481-shares-of-valmont-industries-inc-vmi.html.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.