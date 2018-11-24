Cred (LBA) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $598,213.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00124343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00194815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.08486934 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,367,097 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, UEX, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.