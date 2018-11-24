Credit Suisse AG Buys 203,513 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,513 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $100,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $109,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $116,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 93.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Buys 203,513 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/credit-suisse-ag-buys-203513-shares-of-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.