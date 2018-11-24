Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for Pinduoduo (PDD)

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $31.90 target price on the stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $546,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $622,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

