Credo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Credo has a market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Tidex, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00125238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00193258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.08718378 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo.

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitMart, Tidex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

