Cree (CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CREE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.87.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 272,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,973. Cree has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $408.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Cree by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 37,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cree by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cree by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,250 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cree by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.