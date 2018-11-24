Critical Analysis: PVH (PVH) and Naked Brand Group (NAKD)

PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PVH and Naked Brand Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH 0 4 15 0 2.79 Naked Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PVH currently has a consensus price target of $169.11, suggesting a potential upside of 53.56%. Given PVH’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Naked Brand Group.

Profitability

This table compares PVH and Naked Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH 7.28% 13.07% 6.10% Naked Brand Group -83.99% -65.59% -54.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of PVH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PVH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Naked Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Naked Brand Group does not pay a dividend. PVH pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PVH and Naked Brand Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH $8.91 billion 0.95 $537.80 million $7.94 13.87 Naked Brand Group $2.85 million 9.99 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Naked Brand Group.

Risk & Volatility

PVH has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naked Brand Group has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PVH beats Naked Brand Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, Eagle, and True&Co.; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, DKNY, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market and off-price retailers, and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport. It operates through approximately 6,000 retail stores and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as e-commerce sites. The company is based in Alexandria, Australia.

