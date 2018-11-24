Critical Review: IHI CORP/ADR (IHICY) & ASM International (ASMIY)

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

IHI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. IHI CORP/ADR pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

IHI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHI CORP/ADR and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI CORP/ADR $14.36 billion 0.33 $74.61 million $0.16 47.69 ASM International $832.99 million 2.98 $511.35 million N/A N/A

ASM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IHI CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares IHI CORP/ADR and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI CORP/ADR 0.69% 3.32% 0.71% ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IHI CORP/ADR and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASM International beats IHI CORP/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHI CORP/ADR Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants and reactors; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, automated people movers, light rail transit, and other products; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore units and marine structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, dehydrators, filters, and cryogenic products; turbochargers for vehicles and ships; parking and logistics systems, materials handling equipment, and construction machinery; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; thermal and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, pulp and paper machinery, lubricating systems, and grid scale energy storage systems; and agricultural machines, motors, and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc., as well as engage in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

