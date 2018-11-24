Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 205,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.80 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-grows-holdings-in-british-american-tobacco-plc-bti.html.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.