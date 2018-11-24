Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 733 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,610,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $192.65 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

