CSS Industries Inc (CSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

CSS Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. CSS Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CSS Industries to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NYSE:CSS opened at $11.94 on Friday. CSS Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSS Industries will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSS Industries news, CEO Christopher J. Munyan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSS. Zacks Investment Research raised CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

