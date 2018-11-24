CSX Co. (CSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. CSX has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

