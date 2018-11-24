Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other Cummins news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,374.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

